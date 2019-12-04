Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Hire at Perceptive

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Perceptive

04/12/2019

New Hire at Perceptive: Katja Krone joins as Senior Research Consultant



Leading customer intelligence agency Perceptive has appointed Katya Krone to the role of Senior Research Consultant.

Katja Krone joins Perceptive from Forward Insight & Strategy where she has worked for over five years as a Senior Insights Specialist.

Katja shares, ‘I am excited about my new role, and the opportunity to work with the Perceptive team across a broad range of clients and industries. I come from a background working mostly (but not exclusively) with fresh produce, product development and sensory research, so I am really looking forward to a new and much broader insights experience with this new role.’

General Manager at Perceptive, Oliver Allen says the new appointment is a reflection of Perceptive’s sustained growth within the market.

“We are excited to welcome Katja to the growing Perceptive team. Katja has a creative mind and an analytical approach, which, combined with her previous experience in traditional market research will make her a great addition to the Perceptive team,” says Allen.

Katja Krone started with Perceptive on the 18th of November 2019.


-ENDS-


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Perceptive on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 