04/12/2019

New Hire at Perceptive: Katja Krone joins as Senior Research Consultant









Leading customer intelligence agency Perceptive has appointed Katya Krone to the role of Senior Research Consultant.

Katja Krone joins Perceptive from Forward Insight & Strategy where she has worked for over five years as a Senior Insights Specialist.

Katja shares, ‘I am excited about my new role, and the opportunity to work with the Perceptive team across a broad range of clients and industries. I come from a background working mostly (but not exclusively) with fresh produce, product development and sensory research, so I am really looking forward to a new and much broader insights experience with this new role.’

General Manager at Perceptive, Oliver Allen says the new appointment is a reflection of Perceptive’s sustained growth within the market.

“We are excited to welcome Katja to the growing Perceptive team. Katja has a creative mind and an analytical approach, which, combined with her previous experience in traditional market research will make her a great addition to the Perceptive team,” says Allen.

Katja Krone started with Perceptive on the 18th of November 2019.



