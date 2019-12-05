Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update December 5, 2019

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 8:03 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6526 (mid-rate) this morning.

Renewed optimism surrounding US China trade deal, following a Bloomberg News report has boosted investor risk-appetite.

According to the report both parties are close to agreeing on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in a phase one trade deal. negotiators are hopeful of implementing this before December 15th when the US are set to raise tariffs again.

US equity markets have pushed higher on the trade news which is offsetting this morning’s disappointing US economic data.

This morning’s ADP private sector employment report for November came in much weaker than expected, with a employment increasing by 67k jobs well short of the forecast 140k jobs increase. Octobers previously reported 125k jobs increase was downwardly revised to 121k.

The ISM service sector activity report was also underwhelming with the non-manufacturing index falling at a faster pace than expected. The index fell to 53.9 in November following a 54.7 reading and below the expected 54.5 dip.

This afternoon’s bank capital review will be the key driver for the NZ during our trading day with RBNZ Gov Orr due to speak at 1 pm.

Global equity markets are mixed, - Dow +0.72%, S&P 500 +0.69%, FTSE +0.42%, DAX +1.16%, CAC +1.27%, Nikkei -1.05%, Shanghai -0.23%

Gold prices are little changed trading at $1,474 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have surged higher, up 4.2% trading at $58.41 a barrel.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 