Vodafone New Zealand releases latest sustainability report

5 December 2019

Vodafone has released its latest sustainability report, which outlines the company’s progress on its sustainability goals over the last year.

The report highlights progress and goals in priority areas where the company believes it can best make a contribution to sustainability as a leading digital services company in New Zealand. These areas include e-waste, carbon reduction, diversity and inclusion and supporting communities.

Vodafone’s Legal, Regulatory and Sustainability Director, Juliet Jones says she is pleased with the progress the company has made against its goals, but acknowledges there is still a lot of work to do in this space.

“A highlight for us this year is celebrating twenty years of business in Aotearoa. With the purchase of Vodafone NZ by Brookfield and Infratil, the company is better equipped to achieve even greater things for our customers and for the country, and we’re excited to see where this takes us.

“As a digital services company, there’s more that we can do to create efficiencies in our operations. As we prepare for the launch of 5G, we’re looking forward to the potential of reducing electricity usage in Aotearoa by at least 10% over the next three years, thanks to energy efficiencies created by implementing a range of new technologies.”

Highlights of Vodafone’s 2019 Sustainability Report include:

1. Celebrating 20 years of business in NZ, reinforcing its ability to deliver on a uniquely New Zealand value proposition, while enabling the transition to a low carbon economy

2. 50% female leadership in the executive team

3. Almost $2.5m of grants made by the Vodafone NZ Foundation in FY19 (an increase of 24% from the year before), with a focus on supporting youth and digital programs

4. Achieving a 4% overall reduction in CO2 emissions, and a 21% reduction in emissions from electricity, which is the company’s biggest emissions source.

5. The launch of the second phase of the Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI2) with a goal of 500 new cell sites in rural New Zealand by 2022, helping keep all New Zealanders connected, improve social and environmental outcomes and enhance the wellbeing of rural customers

6. Approximately $2.6m raised in capital in 2018 through the Vodafone xone Accelerator Program, enabling NZ start-ups to succeed and thrive, contributing to increased economic growth as well as social and environmental outcomes for New Zealand

The 2019 report is available to view on Vodafone NZ’s website here

