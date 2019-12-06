Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dent in metal and timber wholesaling

Friday, 6 December 2019, 10:46 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

6 December 2019

Timber and metal wholesaling fell in the September 2019 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Seasonally adjusted, the basic materials industry sales value fell $182 million (2.8 percent), largely driven by falls in timber and metal. The basic materials industry also includes agricultural products, chemicals, and hardware.

“The fall in timber wholesaling coincided with an oversupply of logs in China and a drop in the sale price of New Zealand logs in that market,” business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba said.

Overseas merchandise trade: September 2019 showed exports of logs, wood, and wood articles fell 14 percent in the September quarter.

Overall, seasonally adjusted wholesale trade sales rose 0.3 percent, the fourth consecutive quarter with sales increases of less than one percent.

In contrast to the fall in basic materials, four of the six wholesale industry groups saw sales increases in the September 2019 quarter. The largest rise was for other goods wholesaling (which includes pharmaceuticals, toiletries, and furniture), up $141 million (3.4 percent).


The actual value of total wholesale trade sales was $28 billion in the September 2019 quarter, up $460 million (1.7 percent) from the September 2018 quarter.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
• Visit Wholesale trade survey: September 2019 quarter
• See CSV files for download

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 