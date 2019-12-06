Coup for Winston Nutritional

6 December 2019

Winston Nutritional Secures Chinese Government Approval for Infant Formula Production

Winston Nutritional is one of only two New Zealand manufacturers in 2019 to secure approval from China to produce infant formula.

Winston Nutritional (17888) has achieved infant formula plant registration from the General Administration of Customs of the Peoples’ Republic of China (GACC) for its Auckland-based blending and canning facility. It secured a general dairy registration in 2017.

The plant registration allows Winston to continue the registration for CFDA approval of individual infant product lines. Under China’s strict regulations on infant formula manufacture, each plant can produce only three brands for export to this vast market. Since the introduction of the stringent new registration system the number of approved New Zealand producers has dropped from over 200, to only 17 currently. Winston is joining a very select group.

The process of achieving infant formula plant registration is lengthy and involves a highly detailed assessment of the manufacturer’s operations, systems, facilities, hygiene systems and quality management processes. Winston has proven its ability to satisfy China’s exceptionally high standards for infant formula manufacture, alongside its existing approved status for New Zealand, Australia and other markets.

William Zhao, General Manager, notes: “We are delighted to have achieved this milestone for our plant, which enables us to move ahead with product registrations and provide our China market customers with further opportunities. As a total-solution contract packing facility for milk powder products, this registration demonstrates the exceptionally high standards Winston offers to brand owners seeking a manufacturing partner.”

