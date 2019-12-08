Chorus advisory | Weather impact

Faults remain in parts of the telecommunications network throughout the South Island impacting broadband and landline services.

On the West Coast the land slip has resulted in a number of power poles being displaced with Chorus fibre attached to these poles. We believe there is approximately 1km of damaged fibre. The electricity provider in the area is in the process of investigating and technicians are on standby ready to start repairs when able to do so. The Fox Glacier area remains isolated.

On the East Coast, technicians have made use of all spare fibre capacity available to restore some services, though approximately 3,600 homes and businesses may still be without broadband or phone. Access to the damage fibre locations has now been granted by civil defence and work is underway to ascertain the extent of the damage to the fibre cables.

Chorus apologises to those impacted by the outages and is working as quickly as possible to get services back up and running.

The next update is expected tomorrow morning.

For more information about outages on Chorus' network visit, https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages.

