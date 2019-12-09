XE Morning Update December 9, 2019

ZDUSD 0.6558 0.2%

NZDEUR 0.5932 0.7%

NZDGBP 0.4993 0.4%

NZDJPY 71.25 0.2%

NZDAUD 0.9598 0.3%

NZDCAD 0.8697 0.9%

GBPNZD 2.0028 -0.4%



The NZDUSD opens at 0.6558 (mid-rate) this morning.

The New Zealand dollar has again held its ground in the face of broad USD strength following a much better than expected US economic data.

The US dollar along with US equities and US Treasury Yields all spiked higher after the Labour Department reported non-farm payroll employment surged by 266k jobs in November following on from an upwardly revised 156k jobs in October. The result was far greater than the expected 180k jobs increase, while October’s increase was previously reported as126k jobs rise. US equity markets closed up circendsa 1.1% while yield on the 10 year Treasury note rose 3bps to 1.84%.

According to preliminary data released by the University of Michigan US consumer sentiment in the month of December is at a seven month high with the index rising to 99.2 up from November’s final reading of 96.8. economists had forecast the index to inch up to 97.0.

The week ahead will be dominated by offshore events with end of year monetary policy statements from the FOMC, European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank along with the all-important UK elections. All four results come at the back end of the week.

Global equity markets had a positive close on Friday, - Dow +1.22%, S&P 500 +0.91%, FTSE +1.43%, DAX +0.86%, CAC +1.12%, Nikkei +0.23%, Shanghai +0.43%.

Gold prices slipped lower on Friday closing out the month at $1,459 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices pushed higher on Friday, up 1.3% closing out the week at $59.10 a barrel.

