Weather impact on telecommunications services #4

Chorus technicians have replaced a section of damaged fibre at Arundel and this has restored services to the majority of the 3,000 homes without broadband and phone services. About 80 customers remain without telecommunications services due to separate weather related issues and work continues to restore their connections.

The second damaged fibre, located on the Rangitata Bridge on SH1, remains inaccessible. Water is still flowing over the road. A full assessment of the damage to this fibre cable will be completed once the water subsides.

As previously reported, on the West Coast, a land slip has resulted in a number of power poles being displaced with Chorus fibre attached to these poles. About 112 homes are without telecommunications services in the township of Fox Glacier. The electricity provider in the area is in the process of carrying out work to reinstate its network and then Chorus will be able to restore services.

Chorus apologises to all those who remain impacted by the loss of their broadband and phone services due to the weather event. We’ll continue to work as quickly as possible to get everyone back up and running.

For more information about outages on Chorus' network visit, https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages.

