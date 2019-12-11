Media Statement on Union negotiations

Unfortunately NZ Bus was unable to reach a deal with FIRST Unions and the Tramways Union to get the drivers back to work and Aucklanders back on the buses.

NZ Bus CEO Barry Hinkley says "there was a long discussion today with ideas and claims bounced between us. We thought we had made an offer that would see drivers return to work however it was not agreed to by the unions.

"We will continue discussions and we hope to find a way to resolve this so that normal service can resume as soon as possible," says Mr Hinkley.

