Stuart Broadhurst steps down as CEO at Fisher & Paykel

11 December 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Stuart Broadhurst steps down as CEO of Fisher & Paykel Appliances

Fisher & Paykel Appliances today announces its long-serving CEO and Managing Director Stuart Broadhurst will step down following 10 years in the role.

Haier, alongside the Fisher & Paykel Board, has appointed current Fisher & Paykel Chief Commercial Officer and Board Director Daniel Witten-Hannah to the role of CEO, effective 1st January 2020.

The change is part of a planned transition that will bring continuity to the business and leadership team, while ensuring Fisher & Paykel remains on track to achieve its goal of becoming the number one luxury premium appliance brand globally.

Haier Smart Home Group and Fisher & Paykel Chair, Mr Liang Haishan says Mr Broadhurst’s ambition for the brand and personal drive have been integral to Fisher & Paykel’s success during his tenure.

“On behalf of the Haier Group, I would like to thank Stuart for his contribution, diligence and tenacity, and congratulate him on an exceptional career with Fisher & Paykel Appliances,” he says.

“Daniel is an excellent appointment to the role of CEO – an exceptional leader and someone with the talent and drive needed to ensure the Fisher & Paykel brand meets its full potential. Under Daniel’s stewardship, and supported by the Executive Team, I am confident this will be a seamless transition.” says Mr. Liang.

Fisher & Paykel experienced significant growth during Mr Broadhurst’s tenure, underpinned by the execution of its global premium strategy which has seen the brand develop as a luxury offering in key markets around the world.

Mr Broadhurst says the development of the brand globally has been impressive, not only in its new product offerings but also in the delivery of a premium brand experience for global customers at every touchpoint.

“It is testament to the strength of our brand and culture that we attract the best talent available, not only in our home markets of New Zealand and Australia, but across the globe.

“Today, with the foundations for a global premium brand well established, the capability that now exists within the business, and the support of the Haier Group we are ideally placed to accelerate our strategy,” says Mr Broadhurst.

Mr Broadhurst will step down in order to take time to consider new challenges and future opportunities, but will be available to support the business throughout the transition.

ENDS

© Scoop Media