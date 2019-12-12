Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update December 12, 2019

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 8:45 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update


NZDUSD 0.6571 0.4%
NZDEUR 0.5923 0.4%
NZDGBP 0.4988 0.5%
NZDJPY 71.39 0.4%
NZDAUD 0.9572 -0.3%
NZDCAD 0.8665 0.1%
GBPNZD 2.0048 -0.5%

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6571 (mid-rate) this morning.

Positioning ahead of this morning’s FOMC meeting has seen the NZD retrace yesterday’s fall and is trading close to 5-month highs against the USD.

The NZD lost ground yesterday afternoon with the government’s announcement of a $12b infrastructure spend being overshadowed by a downward revision of 2019 GDP from 3.2% to 2.4%. The government also cited fears from Brexit and the US-China trade war as major concerns for the economy going forward.

Ahead of this morning’s FOMC meeting the US Labour Department reported its consumer price index increased marginally more than expected in November with the index inching up 0.3% following a 0.4% increase in October. Economists had expected the index to edge up by 0.2%.

This morning the Fed are widely expected to keep rates unchanged with investors looking to the accompanying statement for clues as to where the Fed sees interest rates in 2020. The Fed last cut rates at their October meeting with Chair Jerome Powell describing the cut as ‘insurance’ against a blow up in trade tensions. The recent positive signs of progress in US-China trade talks along with improvements in both the labour market and inflation data are the key reasons why the Fed will likely hold.

Global equity markets remain mixed, - Dow -0.19%, S&P 500 +0.03%, FTSE +0.03%, DAX +0.58%, CAC +0.22%, Nikkei -0.08%, Shanghai +0.24%

Gold prices are up 0.5% at $1,470 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have slipped lower, down 0.6% trading at 58.71 a barrel.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 