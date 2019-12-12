Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Building Consent costs set to reduce

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 11:01 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

12 December 2019

A change has been approved to reduce the Building Levy rate by 13 percent, meaning homeowners will soon see a drop in building consent costs, says Anna Butler, General Manager of Building Performance at MBIE.

“As part of the changes to building laws that are currently underway, we’re easing some of the cost of building for New Zealanders, starting with lowering the Levy rate,” Ms Butler says.

“Under the new levy rate consent fees for a residential build of $300,000 will reduce from $603 to $525. This is great news for those looking to build or do other building work requiring a building consent.

“And for the anticipated $35.5 billion of work needing consent by 2021 in the construction pipeline report, that is over $9 million in savings for Levy payers.

The approved changes mean that from 1 July 2020, the levy rate will reduce to $1.75 including GST, for all building work that is over the $20,444 threshold (including GST).

“Further changes to building laws aimed at taking further costs out of the building system will be announced early next year,” Ms Butler says.

This is the first change that will come into force as part of the largest reforms to the Building Act in over a decade.

The changes to the Building Act aim to address a number of long-standing problems which have been holding back the sector. They focus on lifting the efficiency and quality of building work in New Zealand, and providing fairer outcomes if things go wrong.

More details on the changes are available on the Building Performance website.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 