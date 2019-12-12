Unprecedented temperatures driving demand for home air con



Soaring temperatures in November have seen a growing demand for at-home air conditioning units, as Kiwis look to stay cool in unseasonably sweltering weather.

With NIWA recently revealing November 2019 to be the hottest November on record (since records began in 1909), it is unsurprising that people are looking for effective ways to cool their homes.

Traditionally, the primary driver for people purchasing a heat pump has been to heat their homes in the winter months. But as Summer temperatures continue to hit unprecedented levels, Ben Clarke, founder of Warkworth heat pump and air conditioning supplier, MACE, has noticed a peculiar trend.

“More customers are coming to us, concerned with cooling their homes”, observes Clarke who started his heat pump & air con supply business in early 2015.

“Rooms that see a lot of sunshine can really heat up as temperatures increase – particularly in well-insulated homes”.

Clarke suspects that this increase in interest in home cooling is a combination of the warmer weather, coupled with the fact that the sunshine has coincided well with weekends.

“During the weekends, people tend to spend more time in their home during daylight hours than they do during the working week”, he explains.

“This makes them much more aware of how their home responds to more extreme temperatures”.

With recent initiatives such as the Warmer Kiwi Homes Grant , Kiwis are used to the concept of personal HVAC units in the home. However, as heating and insulation of homes improve, we may see the other side of the temperature coin, with people looking for smarter ways to cool their homes.

“More and more people are coming to us interested in cooling and better ventilating their home”, highlights Clarke.

“If we keep getting the kind of weather we have seen in November, we expect to see this interest in at-home in air conditioning continue to rise!”

© Scoop Media

