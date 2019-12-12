PaySauce makes Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500



Wellington, 12 December, 2019 - Employment solutions provider PaySauce (NZX: PYS) announces their placement on Deloitte’s annual Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index with a 607% growth rate. This marks the first time the company has placed on the list, ranking within the top 150 at number 133.

PaySauce is New Zealand’s 5th highest-ranking company on the 2019 list, from a total of 40. The average revenue growth across this year’s list is the second highest recorded by the Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500.

This index is an annual ranking of the fastest growing Asia Pacific companies in the hardware, software, communications, media, life sciences and clean technology industries. Awardees are selected for the Technology Fast 500 ranking based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth over three years.

PaySauce CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne says the news affirms the powerful sense of momentum the company has maintained over the last year. “We were obviously conscious that we’ve been experiencing immense growth, but this really brings it home for us. It’s incredibly rewarding to receive this kind of acknowledgement on an international level.”

The full list of winners of the 2019 Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 and details can be found on www.deloitte.com/fast500asiapacific.

