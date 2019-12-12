Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PaySauce makes Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 4:02 pm
Press Release: PaySauce


Wellington, 12 December, 2019 - Employment solutions provider PaySauce (NZX: PYS) announces their placement on Deloitte’s annual Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index with a 607% growth rate. This marks the first time the company has placed on the list, ranking within the top 150 at number 133.

PaySauce is New Zealand’s 5th highest-ranking company on the 2019 list, from a total of 40. The average revenue growth across this year’s list is the second highest recorded by the Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500.

This index is an annual ranking of the fastest growing Asia Pacific companies in the hardware, software, communications, media, life sciences and clean technology industries. Awardees are selected for the Technology Fast 500 ranking based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth over three years.

PaySauce CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne says the news affirms the powerful sense of momentum the company has maintained over the last year. “We were obviously conscious that we’ve been experiencing immense growth, but this really brings it home for us. It’s incredibly rewarding to receive this kind of acknowledgement on an international level.”

The full list of winners of the 2019 Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 and details can be found on www.deloitte.com/fast500asiapacific.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from PaySauce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 