Aroa Biosurgery appoints experienced Aus-based director

Friday, 13 December 2019, 8:44 am
Press Release: Aroa Biosurgery

Auckland, NZ. Aroa Biosurgery Limited (Aroa), a New Zealand-headquartered, privately held soft-tissue repair company has appointed highly experienced Australia-based, Non-executive Director, John Diddams to its Board.

Aroa Chair, Jim Mclean says Mr Diddams’ appointment is timely as the company considers its options for raising further capital to fund its next growth phase, which could include seeking new investors in Australia and elsewhere.

“John brings a wealth of governance and advisory experience from his previous roles on the boards of, and providing advisory services to, growing mid-sized companies. Having previously worked with both medical and digital health companies, he is really well placed to help Aroa prepare for the next phase of its growth,” said Mr Mclean.

Mr Diddams has over forty years’ experience as a CFO, CEO and director of both private and publicly listed companies. He leads a CPA firm providing corporate advisory services to SME and mid-cap companies and has managed IPO’s, secondary capital raisings and ASX listings in the oil and gas, food and retail, telecommunications, biotechnology and dental and medical sectors.

He is currently a director of Volpara Health Technologies Limited and Experience Co Limited, and is Fellow of the Australian Society of CPAs and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Mr Diddams says he is excited to join the Board of Aroa as it gears up for its next stage of growth.

“Aroa has shown themselves to be strategic, agile and determined to deliver on their vision. Aroa manufactures and markets soft-tissue repair medical products to improve healing in complex wounds and soft tissue reconstructions, and has helped improve the lives of many patients. I look forward to supporting the company strategy, drawing on my past commercial experiences and relationships to help Aroa push forward with its growth aspirations,” Mr Diddams says.

“Aroa continues to grow strongly and is considering its options for a possible IPO and capital raising in 2020, as it looks to grow and develop to the next level of scale, consolidate its footprint in the United States, broaden into other markets and introduce several new products,” said Mr Mclean.

