Air New Zealand opens new lounge in Nelson

Air New Zealand has today opened its new regional lounge in Nelson.

The lounge, which will cater for around 130 customers, has almost double the seating of the previous space.

It is located on Level 1 of the new Nelson Airport terminal and has a number of different zones available to customers – including a café, buffet and light refreshments, a self-service drinks station, as well as business, lounge and quiet areas.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Nikki Goodman says the airline is delighted to open a new space for customers travelling out of Nelson.

“This beautiful lounge is a haven for customers, allowing them to sit and relax or get some work done ahead of their flight. It also has impressive views overlooking the runway and out to the mountains.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers to this impressive and significantly larger space in the new state-of-the art terminal at Nelson Airport and it’s great to have it up and running before Christmas.”

The new lounge is part of a $60 million investment in lounges throughout New Zealand over the next two years. Most recently the airline opened its new triple in size regional lounge at Auckland Airport and there are also plans underway to open new lounges in New Plymouth and Napier.

