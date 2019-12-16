Hirepool to continue expansion of national rental footprint

SILVERDALE, Auckland - The largest construction rental business in New Zealand is adding to their extensive 70 branch national equipment rental footprint.

Hirepool, New Zealand’s largest rental equipment provider, has announced that they have secured a 4,000 square metre site in Foundry Road, Silverdale, and will be opening a northern hub branch in mid-December 2019.

"We already have a significant rental business in the Auckland region" says CEO Brian Stephen. "However, we are always looking for improvements in how we can serve our customers. With the urban drift north of Auckland, the construction of infrastructure projects such as the Puhoi to Warkworth motorway and the increased residential population in general, we felt the time was right to invest in a hub branch in the north. With a location like this, we will be in a better position to respond quicker to our customer’s needs".

The former Hiway Stabilisers site in Foundry Road will be home to a large range of heavy rental fleet, including larger excavators and compaction gear, access booms, scissor lifts and more. Hirepool has taken possession of the site in mid-December, and are moving gear onto the site ready for their construction customers returning to work in early January.

The existing Silverdale Hirepool site at 32 Silverdale Street will remain open, and will continue to serve all of their regular and long standing loyal customers.

Hirepool Hub Manager Andrew Jensen is a local, and is excited at the prospect of the new branch. "With this new location plus our existing Silverdale site, and our new online booking system for both DIY and tradies, we are really well positioned to serve our locals".

The opening of this site caps a great year for Hirepool, where they have picked up an award for being the best supplier to the civil contracting industry, and have recently been recognized for excellence in marketing at the Westpac Business Awards.





