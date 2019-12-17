Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TimberNook West Coast offers Unique Play Experiences in 2020

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 10:14 am
Press Release: TimberNook

TimberNook West Coast is excited to offer local children two different holiday programmes in the coming January school holidays, as well as a one-day school option on Fridays in Term 1 2020, following on from a successful launch earlier this year.

With a special focus on engaging the senses and inspiring creativity in the great outdoors, TimberNook is an outdoor programme for children that integrates sensory experiences, imagination and nature.

Both holiday programmes are open to children aged 5-13 and will take place at the Kahurangi Scout Lodge in Kumara in January. The first programme, running from 20-24 January, is Going Wild Village Folks. Children will create an entire society using their own two hands. They’ll design and build everything they need from houses, shops, schools and more. From 27-31 January children can step back in time to medieval days in Knights, Maidens and Dragons. Children will be constructing a medieval village and playing woodland games that have them living and breathing the parts of knights, outlaws, maidens and more. All TimberNook programmes promote unique play experiences that challenge children’s minds and bodies in a natural setting, followed by hours of free play out in the wild. There is always time for cooking over an open fire and building, creating and most importantly, playing!

TimberNook West Coast Director Wendy Pirie and Facilitator Jess Gummer are excited to bring a new one-day programme to West Coast families in Term 1 2020. Wild Ones, for children aged 5 – 12, will run on Fridays starting on 14 February at the Kahurangi site. “Children will spend a whole day each week at TimberNook, focusing on a term-long theme that will ignite the senses, challenge the mind and foster a sense of community” says Wendy.

TimberNook was developed by a paediatric occupational therapist, to help families, teachers and the broader community understand the critical links between play, nature and child development. The TimberNook curriculum weaves together the therapeutic benefits of nature with activities that inspire children to think creatively, to accept challenges, and to learn from failure. TimberNook is now bringing this innovative and developmentally appropriate nature programming to children all over the world.


Programme Information

Going Wild Village Folks Holiday Programme
Designed for 5 – 13 years
When: 9am – 3pm, Monday 20 – Friday 24 January 2020
Cost: $250 for 5 days or $55 per day. Family discounts may apply
Where: Kahurangi Scout Lodge, Serpentine Road, Kumara
Limited spaces – to register and find out more email nzwestcoast@timbernook.com

Knights, Maidens and Dragons Holiday Programme
Designed for 5 – 13 years
When: 9am – 3pm, Monday 27 – Friday 31 January 2020
Cost: $250 for 5 days or $55 per day. Family discounts may apply
Where: Kahurangi Scout Lodge, Serpentine Road, Kumara
Limited spaces – to register and find out more email nzwestcoast@timbernook.com or check out www.timbernook.com.

Wild Ones – One Day School
Designed for 5 – 12 years
When: Fridays, 14 February – 3 April 2020
Cost: $400 for full term, or $55 per day.
Where: Kahurangi Scout Lodge, Serpentine Road, Kumara
Limited spaces – to register and find out more email nzwestcoast@timbernook.com or check out www.timbernook.com.
