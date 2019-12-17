Raygun Launches Global Tech Leaders Tour



Tuesday 17th December 2019 - Award-winning New Zealand application monitoring company, Raygun, has taken to the US, collaborating with tech giants to encourage businesses to rethink their online experiences, saying it’s critical for business growth.

With eCommerce sales expected to top $3.4 billion in 2019 and 2 billion online shoppers by 2020, monitoring user experience is essential says the co-founder and CEO of Raygun, John-Daniel Trask, who this week launched a series of tech panels in the US.

Spending time between offices in New Zealand, and Seattle, John-Daniel has been bringing tech leaders together to collaborate on monitoring issues, learning from failures, and sharing how to increase sales conversions online.

“In today’s world where software is all around us, a poor software experience can mean the difference between winning or failing. For example, apps that take more than three seconds to open are 60% more likely to be uninstalled within five days. Tech leaders are lacking visibility on problems that exist in the mobile applications, websites and other digital channels, making monitoring more important than ever, the question is what should they be monitoring?”

The Tech Leaders Series Panel Event started in New Zealand with leaders from Xero, Vend and PushPay, and this month featured Alexa, Nike, Microsoft, AWS, Tableau Software, Raygun, and The Standard at events in Seattle and Portland.

Seattle moderator, Cassidy Williams, previously named one of the 35 Women Under 35 Who Are Changing the Tech Industry, says events like this are important in bringing tech leaders together to learn from each other about improving software quality and customer experience.

Cassidy is known for encouraging women to break barriers and overcome personal challenges to follow their passion in science, math, computing and engineering. Her expertise has led her to be featured in the documentary Big Dream, and speak at the United Nations, TEDxDesMoines, SXSW and Grace Hopper Celebration for Women in Computing.

"Looking at software from a leadership perspective is a really exciting topic for me. I'm excited to see how some of these leaders make decisions around the balance of company culture versus shipping software, and how both can work together and against each other.”

The next stop for the tour is San Francisco.

Raygun is an award-winning application monitoring company. Founded in 2007, Raygun is headquartered in Wellington and employs staff in Wellington, and Seattle.

Servicing clients such as Coca-Cola, Domino's Pizza, Microsoft and Samsung, Raygun generates 90% of its product revenue from exports and in 2014 successfully raised capital to aggressively grow it’s global customer base.

Raygun has previously been recognised as a finalist for Wellington Gold Awards 2016, won NZ Hi-Tech Awards Start-up of the Year 2015, and won the Innovative Hi-Tech Software Product of the Year 2014 at the NZ Hi-Tech Awards.

https://raygun.com

