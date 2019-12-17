Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Skills Active applauds decision on WDCs

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Skills Active

December 17, 2019


Skills Active applauds decision on Workforce Development Councils


The Education Minister today announced the new Workforce Development Councils, which will take over the skills leadership role of the industry training organisations (ITOs), including Skills Active.

Minister Hipkins says there will be six workforce development councils (WDCs), in the following groupings:

Creative, Cultural and Recreation
Construction and Infrastructure
Primary Industries
Service Industries
Health, Community and Social Services
Manufacturing, Engineering, Logistics and Technology
Skills Active chief executive Dr Grant Davidson says Skills Active is thrilled to learn that its industries will be covered by a Creative, Cultural and Recreation Services WDC.

“The Minister has heard the loud and clear message that came out of the ITO-led consultation, including the work Skills Active did gathering feedback from those in the sport, recreation, creative and cultural sectors,” Dr Davidson says.

He says the outcome is great news for organisations in all of these sectors, which have a shared purpose of enriching the lives of New Zealanders, and need a strong voice to drive skills standards and appropriate qualifications for their people.

“Our primary objective now is to contribute to the development of a WDC that meets the current and future needs of all of its industry members.

“At the same time, it’s important to note that this handover is still some way off. Our understanding is that it will be well into 2021 before most of the WDCs will be up and running.

“And meanwhile, the work of arranging training, which is not in the remit of the new WDC, will also continue on as usual for all of next year, and beyond.

“Nonetheless, it’s great to have certainty about this key piece of the reform. With this decision made, we will now get underway with the work involved in helping stakeholders prepare for the transition to their new system of coverage.”

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Skills Active on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 