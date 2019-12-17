Skills Active applauds decision on WDCs

December 17, 2019



Skills Active applauds decision on Workforce Development Councils



The Education Minister today announced the new Workforce Development Councils, which will take over the skills leadership role of the industry training organisations (ITOs), including Skills Active.

Minister Hipkins says there will be six workforce development councils (WDCs), in the following groupings:

Creative, Cultural and Recreation

Construction and Infrastructure

Primary Industries

Service Industries

Health, Community and Social Services

Manufacturing, Engineering, Logistics and Technology

Skills Active chief executive Dr Grant Davidson says Skills Active is thrilled to learn that its industries will be covered by a Creative, Cultural and Recreation Services WDC.

“The Minister has heard the loud and clear message that came out of the ITO-led consultation, including the work Skills Active did gathering feedback from those in the sport, recreation, creative and cultural sectors,” Dr Davidson says.

He says the outcome is great news for organisations in all of these sectors, which have a shared purpose of enriching the lives of New Zealanders, and need a strong voice to drive skills standards and appropriate qualifications for their people.

“Our primary objective now is to contribute to the development of a WDC that meets the current and future needs of all of its industry members.

“At the same time, it’s important to note that this handover is still some way off. Our understanding is that it will be well into 2021 before most of the WDCs will be up and running.

“And meanwhile, the work of arranging training, which is not in the remit of the new WDC, will also continue on as usual for all of next year, and beyond.

“Nonetheless, it’s great to have certainty about this key piece of the reform. With this decision made, we will now get underway with the work involved in helping stakeholders prepare for the transition to their new system of coverage.”

