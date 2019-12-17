Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SFO files charges in relation to CBL Insurance

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office

17 December 2019


Following an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand into CBL Insurance and associated entities, the SFO has today filed criminal charges.

The SFO will not be making any further comment at this stage.

