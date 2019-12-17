SFO files charges in relation to CBL Insurance
Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
17 December 2019
Following an investigation by the
Serious Fraud Office and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
into CBL Insurance and associated entities, the SFO has
today filed criminal charges.
The SFO will not be making
any further comment at this
stage.
ENDS
