Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update December 18, 2019

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update


The NZDUSD opens at 0.6569 (mid-rate) this morning.

Hard Brexit fears are weighing on the British pound, while upbeat US economic data has helped push the US dollar higher.

The British pound is the worst performing of the G10 currencies selling off after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he intends to introduce a new change in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) to rule out any extension of Brexit transition deadline. Mr Johnson intends to make good his promise of taking the UK out of the European block with or without a deal by Jan 31st 2020 but the transition period which has a 31st Dec 2020 deadline can currently be extended by mutual agreement.

This morning’s US data continued to point to a strengthening economy with industrial production, building permits and housing starts all printing ahead of expectations.

Industrial production rebounded by 1.1% in November after plummeting 0.9% in October, the turnaround was driven by a surge in manufacturing output which spiked 1.1% following October’s 0.7% fall.

As reported by the Commerce department building permits are at 12-year highs, climbing by another 1.4% in November following on from October’s 5.0% surge. Housing starts are also strong, up 3.2% in November after a 4.5% increase in October.

We expect the NZD to tread water ahead of tomorrow morning’s quarterly GDP release. Current expectations are for GDP to increase by 0.5%.

Global equity markets are mixed, - Dow +0.31%, S&P 500 +0.15%, FTSE +0.08%, DAX -0.89%, CAC -0.39%, Nikkei +0.47%, Shanghai +1.27%

Gold prices are little changed at $1,477 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have pushed higher, up 1.1% trading at 60.80 a barrel.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Training: Workforce Development Councils To Lead Industry Voice

Six industry-led Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) will be established to provide industry with greater leadership across vocational education and training, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Electricity Market: Independent Retailers Call For Action On Generators

The country's independent power retailers say generators are controlling hydro storage in a way that results in wasted water, higher electricity prices and an unnecessary increase in carbon emissions. More>>

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 