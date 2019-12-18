Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gull Brings Early Christmas Savings for Motorists

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 9:50 am
Press Release: Gull Petroleum

18 December 2019

Gull Brings Early Christmas Savings for New Zealand Motorists


20 Cents Off All Fuel Types From 7AM Wednesday 18 December 2019 to 12PM Thursday 19 December 2019

To celebrate the Silly Season, Gull New Zealand is offering a massive 20 cent per litre discount, the Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00am on Wednesday 18 December 2019 until 12:00PM Midday on Thursday 22 November 2019.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull wants to pass savings onto our customers and ease off the financial pressure at Christmas time. A little gift from the Gull team to our customers to say thank you for supporting us.

“Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone – no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00am today for as much or as little fuel as you like so you can get out and enjoy time with your family.”

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the North Island and Gull Maheno in the South Island, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91)$ 1.947
Force 10 (98)$ 2.097
Diesel$ 1.217

Lowest priced sites outside of Auckland region as below:

AtiamuriOffering the lowest regular (91) price$1.767 per litre
Te KuitiOffering the lowest diesel price$1.067 per litre

Lowest priced site inside the Auckland region as below:

New LynnOffering the lowest regular (91) price$1.977 per litre


All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

**Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.

ends

