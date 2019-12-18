Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fletcher Building commits to reduce carbon emissions by 30%

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 10:28 am
Press Release: Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building commits to reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent

Auckland, 18 December 2019: Fletcher Building is the first building materials and construction company in New Zealand or Australia to set a Science-Based Target for carbon reduction.

Fletcher Building has committed to reduce direct and indirect emissions by 30 percent by 2030 from its 2018 baseline year, which is in line with limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius. The target was verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) on 17 December 2019.

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor says setting a science-based target is an important step in taking meaningful and significant action on climate change.

“We want to be the New Zealand and Australian leader in sustainable building materials, construction and distribution and this is an important step in that direction.

“Climate change is an urgent, global priority, and business has to do its part to achieve meaningful change. We are proud to be the first building materials and construction company in New Zealand and Australia to have set a target which has been accepted by the SBTi.

“Our carbon emissions come primarily from the manufacture of cement and the electricity we use in Australia. To meet our target we need more than simple reduction strategies, given the inherently carbon intensive nature of some of our operations. But where there is a will there’s a way, and we are not working from a standing start – in fact the cement we produce locally in New Zealand already contains 20 percent less embodied carbon than our offshore competitors. We’re now looking at cement alternatives to reduce carbon further.

“Fletcher Building’s target is for scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions which are the emissions it directly creates and those from the energy it uses. We have also committed to help our supply chain to reduce their carbon emissions. In doing this, we will have significant, meaningful impact across the building products sector in New Zealand and Australia,” says Mr Taylor.

#Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fletcher Building on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Training: Workforce Development Councils To Lead Industry Voice

Six industry-led Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) will be established to provide industry with greater leadership across vocational education and training, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Electricity Market: Independent Retailers Call For Action On Generators

The country's independent power retailers say generators are controlling hydro storage in a way that results in wasted water, higher electricity prices and an unnecessary increase in carbon emissions. More>>

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 