Illegal workers deported

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 11:08 am
Press Release: Immigration NZ

A group of eight Chinese nationals working unlawfully in the construction industry have been deported following an investigation and compliance action by Immigration New Zealand (INZ).

INZ’s General Manager, Verification and Compliance, Stephen Vaughan, says the eight men were detained after a tip off about unlawful Chinese nationals living in the suburb of Mount Roskill.

“This is an excellent example of our people working together across the business,” Mr Vaughan says. “We received the information about these illegal workers, investigated the allegations and eventually located and deported them.

“It is completely unacceptable for foreign nationals to be working in New Zealand without the appropriate visa. INZ and the wider Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment monitor different industry sectors and takes strong action when we come across such illegal employment practices.”

Mr Vaughan says INZ investigators and compliance staff established that the eight men arrived in New Zealand on visitor visas. They had been working illegally for between 12 and 24 months and were all living in the same house.

“The Chinese nationals would not divulge any information about their employers but this is a timely reminder that New Zealand businesses have a legal responsibility to ensure their employees are legally entitled to work for them.

“The consequences for employers who allow people to work for them when they are not entitled to can be serious,” Mr Vaughan says. “Employers are encouraged to use Immigration New Zealand’s online tool VisaView to check whether a person who is not a New Zealand citizen is able to work for them.

“We encourage anyone with any information about migrants working illegally to get in touch with us so that we can investigate and take any appropriate action.”


