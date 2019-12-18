Consumers urged to tell their Telcos about scams this Xmas

Consumers are being urged to tell their telecommunications provider about any scam calls or scam SMS (text messages) they receive this Christmas period in order to help combat scams.

Scams are on the rise with Kiwis losing millions of dollars to scammers each year, and the instances of scams are expected to increase over the Christmas period.

The New Zealand telecommunications industry is working together to tackle scams, with a new process in place to streamline information sharing across the networks to ensure the prompt blocking of numbers being used for scamming.



To ensure that scam numbers can be blocked, it is vital that consumers report suspected scam calls or scam text messages to their telecommunications providers.

“While the industry wide process enables prompt action to block scam, we need people to let us know about scam attempts so that our members can block the numbers and prevent more New Zealanders being affected,” said Geoff Thorn, CEO of the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF).

“We have found that people are often unsure who to contact about scams. Our advice is that if you have lost money as a result of a scam, please report the scam to the NZ Police. For any other suspected scam calls or text messages, please tell your telecommunications provider as soon as possible. This will ensure numbers can be blocked so that scammers won’t be able to target other people.”

When reporting a scam call or text message, consumers should report the originating phone number, time and date of the call or text message, and any other information available, such as which company the scammers said they were from and what they asked you to do.





