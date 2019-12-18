Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consumers urged to tell their Telcos about scams this Xmas

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 11:29 am
Press Release: NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF

Consumers are being urged to tell their telecommunications provider about any scam calls or scam SMS (text messages) they receive this Christmas period in order to help combat scams.

Scams are on the rise with Kiwis losing millions of dollars to scammers each year, and the instances of scams are expected to increase over the Christmas period.

The New Zealand telecommunications industry is working together to tackle scams, with a new process in place to streamline information sharing across the networks to ensure the prompt blocking of numbers being used for scamming.


To ensure that scam numbers can be blocked, it is vital that consumers report suspected scam calls or scam text messages to their telecommunications providers.

“While the industry wide process enables prompt action to block scam, we need people to let us know about scam attempts so that our members can block the numbers and prevent more New Zealanders being affected,” said Geoff Thorn, CEO of the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF).

“We have found that people are often unsure who to contact about scams. Our advice is that if you have lost money as a result of a scam, please report the scam to the NZ Police. For any other suspected scam calls or text messages, please tell your telecommunications provider as soon as possible. This will ensure numbers can be blocked so that scammers won’t be able to target other people.”

When reporting a scam call or text message, consumers should report the originating phone number, time and date of the call or text message, and any other information available, such as which company the scammers said they were from and what they asked you to do.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Telecommunications Forum - TCF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Training: Workforce Development Councils To Lead Industry Voice

Six industry-led Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) will be established to provide industry with greater leadership across vocational education and training, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Electricity Market: Independent Retailers Call For Action On Generators

The country's independent power retailers say generators are controlling hydro storage in a way that results in wasted water, higher electricity prices and an unnecessary increase in carbon emissions. More>>

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 