XE Morning Update December 20, 2019

Friday, 20 December 2019, 8:54 am
XE Morning Update


NZDUSD 0.6604 0.4%
NZDEUR 0.5936 0.4%
NZDGBP 0.5069 0.9%
NZDJPY 72.12 0.1%
NZDAUD 0.9594 0.0%
NZDCAD 0.8667 0.5%
GBPNZD 1.9726 -0.9%


The Kiwi opens at 0.6604

The NZD has enjoyed some strength on the back of solid GDP data, coming in at 0.7% for the quarter. This was more than expected, however last quarter was revised back somewhat, so the follow through was muted. Across the ditch the AUD also gained ground on the back of solid employment data. With the Australian housing market showing some signs of recovery, and now employment picking up, an interest rate cut next year seems a lower chance to me than the 40% the market is currently pricing in for February.

In the UK the Bank of England voted to keep rates on hold. This has been the pattern for the last few years, while waiting for Brexit to get resolved. Recently however there has been a unanimous 9 votes agreeing with the decision. This time it was only 7, with 2 members voting for a cut. In the short term this has seen the Pound sell off, and in the longer term threatens to make future meetings more exciting.

In sad news, this will be the last morning report for 2019, with it resuming again early in the new year. From all of us at XE we would like to thank you for your support over the year and wish you a very Merry Christmas.

Global equity markets remain mixed, - Dow +0.34%, S&P 500 +0.36%, FTSE +0.44%, DAX -0.08%, CAC +0.21%, Nikkei -0.29%, Shanghai +0.00%

Gold prices are up slightly to $1,484 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have inched higher, up 0.3% trading at 61.19 a barrel.

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

