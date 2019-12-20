Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bachcare statement

Friday, 20 December 2019, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Bachcare

Bachcare respects and accepts the court’s ruling and sentencing. We have fully cooperated with the Commerce Commission throughout its 21-month investigation and have met every request. The charges and subsequent sentencing fine relate solely to a historic set of actions which we unreservedly apologised for. The court ruling states that Bachcare’s actions were liable to mislead, so the Commerce Commission’s release dated 20 December 2019 is incorrect when it says that Bachcare “misled consumers”. There is in fact no evidence that Bachcare has misled consumers.

Bachcare has created a customer review policy, which is displayed on our website. It makes clear that all previous reviews and ratings were removed in October 2018 and specifies that all current reviews and ratings on the site are consistent with the policy. The policy is working extremely well, and we have had no customer complaints or issues in the past 18 months. The Commerce Commission supported the actions we took with regards to remedying past reviews.

We have taken the learnings from this experience and will continue to apply it to all process and system developments in the future. We commit to always operate with integrity and professionalism and will strive to maintain the trust and confidence of our loyal and valued customers. We encourage other businesses operating an online customer review system, to have a clear review policy in place that is well understood by staff and publicly available on your website to avoid misunderstanding.


