Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sell the trade fact

Monday, 13 January 2020, 12:47 pm
Press Release: CMC Markets


By Michael McCarthy (chief market strategist, CMC Markets and Stockbroking)

After popping champagne corks near all-time highs last week Asia Pacific investors are bracing for a sell down today. Steady currency and industrial commodity markets could limit losses. However ongoing support for defensive assets such as gold and bonds point to increasing nervousness ahead of this Wednesday’s scheduled signing of the phase-one deal.

US President Trump cavilled on the date over the weekend, saying the trade deal may be signed shortly after 15 January. US shares fell after a flat European session, and long bonds rose modestly. It’s unclear if the negative sentiment reflects increasing doubt, or if the recent strong gains for shares globally are setting up a “buy the rumour, sell the fact” dynamic. In that scenario, the signing of the deal could spark significant corrective falls.

The ructions with Iran and the impeachment of the US President have so far had little impact on market pricing. Crude oil is trading near the top of recent ranges, indicating a Middle East risk premium, but share markets have shrugged off these developments. So far.

Important data from China and the US drops this week. US CPI on Wednesday night might be obscured by a trade deal, or by no deal. China’s GDP and trade data is also tipped to drive markets as it speaks directly to the impact of the trade dispute so far. The window for China data is wide, and the numbers may arrive anytime in the next few days. Given an otherwise lean market calendar of either release is brought forward to today the impact could be higher.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from CMC Markets on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 