Monday, 13 January 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: oOh Media

Kiwis get behind RWC campaign for InnoOh!vation Awards


Air New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup (RWC) Out-of-Home campaign has been announced as the winner of oOh!media’s InnoOh!vation Award, with the airline taking away a $10,000 media package as its prize.

The campaign, which saw the creation of a Content Management Platform that allowed creative messaging to be updated dynamically across online and Out-of-Home assets in unison before, during and after All Black games, received the highest percentage of votes from the Kiwi marketing and media industry.

Over the course of the RWC campaign, Air New Zealand created messages of support, team news and game time reminders in the lead up to All Black games. During live matches there was also commentary straight from the sports desk including ‘We’re suffering a bit of turbulence’ and ‘Belt up for the 2nd half’.

oOh!media New Zealand’s General Manager, Nick Vile, said the Content Management Platform, created by Dentsu and called D4, gave Air New Zealand the opportunity to easily deliver adaptable and contextually relevant messages across multiple channels to create hype around the popular event.

“Air New Zealand was able to control the message both online and on the street in real-time through one platform and engage with Kiwis like never before through relevant, time-based messaging,” he said.

“While all seven finalist campaigns were standouts for 2019, it’s not hard to see why our media and marketing industry peers found Air New Zealand’s the most impressive and innovative.”

As part of the awards program, there was also a pair of Apple AirPods Pro up for grabs for those who voted, with Stephanie Hooper from ASB drawn as the lucky winner.

Air New Zealand was among seven strong finalists nominated for the award. Others in the running included the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ ‘Take a stand’ campaign, ASB’s ‘Clever Kash’ campaign, the Mondelez ‘Caramilk launch’ campaign, Red Bull’s ‘Organic Sodas’ campaign, Purina & SPCA’s ‘Pawfect Match’ campaign and the Trade Me ‘Live From Trade Me’s News Desk’ campaign.

