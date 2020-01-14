Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jodie King answers the call as Vodafone NZ’s new CPO

Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

Vodafone New Zealand is delighted to announce the appointment of Jodie King to the role of Chief People Officer.

King joins Vodafone following six years at Air New Zealand, where she has played a key role in further building the company’s iconic culture and customer focus.

Vodafone CEO Jason Paris says he is incredibly excited to have someone of King’s calibre onboard.

“Jodie is a remarkable people leader with a wealth of knowledge in building a customer centric culture, proven expertise in talent development, and brilliant commercial acumen.

“She is also a great New Zealander who embodies the energy, innovation and kindness evident in the Vodafone NZ culture and I’m looking forward to Jodie joining us in the coming months.

“Jodie’s appointment will add even more clout to my new leadership team as we focus on delivering exceptional results for our people, customers and shareholders.”

King joined Air New Zealand in 2013, initially as General Manager – People Function, before being promoted to Chief People Officer in 2016, and believes she is in a great position to take Vodafone’s team and business to the next level.

“Vodafone is going through an exciting transformation and I’m looking forward to working with the team to build a better digital future for all New Zealanders.”

Prior to returning to Auckland, King worked at KPMG in London for 16 years and holds a double degree in Commerce (Human Resource Management) and Arts (History) from the University of Otago.

King replaces Antony Welton, who has recently been appointed Customer Operations Director. Head of HR, Katie Williams, will continue to act as HR Director until King joins later this year.

