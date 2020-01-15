Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Competition to show kiwis Canadian legal cannabis

Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 10:46 am
Press Release: Coast


As the New Zealand Government prepares for a referendum on laws to legalise the personal use of cannabis, Coast, a recreational cannabis brand, is running a competition giving a couple of Kiwis the chance to win a trip to Canada. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to witness the forefront of legal cannabis, and see how a successful referendum could impact New Zealand.

The prize includes return airfares to Canada and five nights accommodation to tour legal cultivation facilities, learn about the science of cannabis extraction, hear from elected officials at the forefront of legalisation, enjoy a luxury five course cannabis infused meal — and even relax at the world's largest outdoor spa.

“This is a chance not just to win the trip of a lifetime, but to see first-hand what legal recreational cannabis looks like before New Zealand’s cannabis referendum this year,” said Coast CEO Brett Chang. “We’re excited to help educate more Kiwis about the benefits of legal cannabis and how it can work in practice.”

The Canadian experience indicates that the New Zealand government is on the right track with its draft cannabis regulations, adopting a sensible approach that will eliminate the black market and create good jobs for Kiwis while minimizing potential harms through reasonable marketing and sale restrictions.

About Choost Holdings and Coast Cannabis

Choost Holdings is a Canadian and Australian cannabis company operating globally. Coast is a Choost Holdings brand planning to deliver sophisticated retail experiences in New Zealand. In the lead-up to New Zealand’s cannabis referendum, Coast aims to education Kiwis about cannabis products and the benefits of recreational cannabis. Long stigmatized, we aim to change the negative perceptions around the cannabis plant through natural, safe and beautifully designed products.

Find more from Coast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
