Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PaySauce Grows Recurring Revenue by 96%

Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 11:16 am
Press Release: PaySauce

Wellington, New Zealand, 15 January 2020 - SaaS employment solutions provider PaySauce (NZX:PYS) continues to deliver strong year-on-year growth, with total recurring revenue1 up 96% for Q4 2019. The number of employees in New Zealand being paid through PaySauce payroll software increased by 114% to 13,349 people. The number of payslips issued grew 106% to 98,443, and total employers processing pays through PaySauce payroll increased by 108% to 2,434. The gross payroll value processed by PaySauce for the quarter totalled $160.3 million, an increase of 120%.

Key Metrics[1] Q4 2019 Q4 2018 % YOY
Change
Total recurring revenue[2] NZD $461.4K NZD $235.4K 96%
# Employees (at end of qtr) 13,349 6,227 114%
# Payslips (total for qtr) 98,443 47,814 106%
# Payroll customers (at end of qtr) 2,434 1,171 108%
Gross value of payroll processed NZD $160.3M NZD $73M 120%

CEO and co-founder of PaySauce, Asantha Wijeyeratne, reflects on the quarter: “It’s safe to say we ended the year on a high note, being named by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the Asia-Pacific region, and hitting another milestone of $2M ARR based on December monthly revenue. While the majority of our customers come from the agriculture sector, this quarter has seen our customer base diversify across a range of rural industries. We’re really excited to be heading into 2020 with a renewed focus on partnerships and customer experience.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from PaySauce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 