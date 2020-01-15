PaySauce Grows Recurring Revenue by 96%
Wellington, New Zealand, 15 January 2020 -
SaaS employment solutions provider PaySauce
(NZX:PYS) continues to deliver strong year-on-year growth,
with total recurring revenue1 up 96% for Q4 2019. The
number of employees in New Zealand being paid through
PaySauce payroll software increased by 114% to 13,349
people. The number of payslips issued grew 106% to 98,443,
and total employers processing pays through PaySauce payroll
increased by 108% to 2,434. The gross payroll value
processed by PaySauce for the quarter totalled $160.3
million, an increase of 120%.
|Key Metrics[1]
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|% YOY
Change
|Total recurring revenue[2]
|NZD $461.4K
|NZD $235.4K
|96%
|# Employees (at end of qtr)
|13,349
|6,227
|114%
|# Payslips (total for qtr)
|98,443
|47,814
|106%
|# Payroll customers (at end of qtr)
|2,434
|1,171
|108%
|Gross value of payroll processed
|NZD $160.3M
|NZD $73M
|120%
CEO and co-founder of PaySauce, Asantha Wijeyeratne, reflects on the quarter: “It’s safe to say we ended the year on a high note, being named by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the Asia-Pacific region, and hitting another milestone of $2M ARR based on December monthly revenue. While the majority of our customers come from the agriculture sector, this quarter has seen our customer base diversify across a range of rural industries. We’re really excited to be heading into 2020 with a renewed focus on partnerships and customer experience.”