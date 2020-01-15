Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Foodstuffs Joins the Climate Leaders Coalition

Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 7:00 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs Limited

Company to join other businesses on the mission to achieve the country’s Zero Carbon ambitions

Foodstuffs New Zealand has joined the Climate Leaders Coalition, formally linking its sustainability ambitions to the Coalition’s mission to tackle climate change and help New Zealand transition to a low emissions economy through collective action.

On behalf of Foodstuffs NZ, Managing Director Steve Anderson signed the Coalition’s Climate Change statement which commits the organisation to take voluntary action towards a low emissions future.

Mr. Anderson says that as one of New Zealand’s largest enterprises it is entirely appropriate that Foodstuffs join other businesses in helping New Zealand transition to a low emissions economy, and in doing so, create a positive future for New Zealanders and business.

“We view this as a unique opportunity for businesses to work together and learn from each other to reduce their emissions.

“Foodstuffs is committed to be a positive force for New Zealand, and we see this initiative as another way of enabling us to contribute to a healthier and happier world.

“We have been working to reduce our emissions for many years, but I’m certain that as part of the Climate Leaders Coalition there will be more that we can learn and implement. There is also the tangible benefit of working together with like-minded businesses to reach a common goal of achieving the country’s Zero Carbon ambitions.

“We are confident that this initiative will resonate strongly with the aspirations of our suppliers, customers and the communities of which our stores are part. Surveys show 95% of New Zealanders say they are leading a more sustainable lifestyle, and as a retailer our role is to help them do this.”

