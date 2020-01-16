Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Boomi Retail 360 to unify the full retail experience

Thursday, 16 January 2020, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Dell Boomi

Retail 360 connects and unifies items, products, customers, payments and fulfillment data regardless of underlying application, catalogue, market, or channel

Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, has announced ‘Retail 360’, a solution specifically designed for retailers to easily connect their data and applications to create personalised customer experiences. Boomi’s data and application integration platform allows companies to harness their data to deliver unique and differentiated customer journeys.

To meet demands for an intelligent store experience, retail leaders need to create enriched, personalised experiences. With Boomi, retailers can improve decisions throughout the retail value chain as they collect, aggregate, and analyse multi-channel data – improving margins and decreasing costs while creating better customer journeys.

Today’s connected consumer wants a highly personalised, seamless experience across every channel. New customer expectations have created a new retail world. For instance, 82 per cent of consumers will research a product online before they visit a store[1] and 63 per cent of consumers compare prices, seek reviews or check availability while shopping in store[2].

Sometimes facilitating the simplest of use cases – like returning online purchases into a physical store – exposes deep rifts in technology that can only be resolved with a unified platform approach.

“It’s widely acknowledged that online commerce became mainstream in the last decade, however, the retail industry needs to morph and embrace change once again if it’s to succeed in this new decade,” said Ed Macosky, Senior Vice President of Product, UX and Solutions Boomi.

“Retail companies need to embrace the change, think of themselves as providers of highly personalised customer experiences, and harness the data to deliver unique and differentiated customer journeys. Boomi’s Retail 360 will provide a low code, cloud integration platform to accelerate their business outcomes.”

Key Benefits of Retail 360

• Streamline omni-channel (ecommerce, POS, inventory, databases)
• Unite marketing, orders, inventory, pricing, promotion and customer record
• Deliver applications faster
• Accelerate B2B transactions
• Streamline operations and reduce cost

Boomi’s Retail Customer Excellence

Boomi’s more than 300 retail customers already have proven results;
• Leading American apparel retailer started with a handful of integrations before quickly expanding to 150 integrations across more than 20 systems. Boomi supports 450,000 active SKUs, supporting the shipment of 5000 units per day across more than 250 stores.
• One of largest quick-serve restaurant chains with more than 2200 stores in the US, has modernized its customer experience using Boomi. Boomi has helped them to expand their delivery services to GrubHub and UberEats, provided APIs for digital delivery and POS ordering, and provided dynamic marketing based on AI.
• Innovative product design retailer, whose retail partner locations have grown from 4000 to 6500 in the past three years, has improved accuracy and speed in critical order and distribution processes using the Boomi platform. Thanks to the company’s use of Boomi, integration development has accelerated two to three times compared to custom coding.

Boomi recently surpassed 10,000 customers, many of them retail customers, such as Candy.com, Duckhorn Vineyards, MOD Pizza, Umbra, The White Company.

For more information about this solution, check out our retail integration resources.

About Boomi
Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi’s intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes, and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 10,000 organisations globally, the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

