NZ Property Market Sizzles in Kiwi Summer

Wellington, 18 January 2020 - Christmas didn’t slow Kiwi’s enthusiasm for property, with REINZ reporting an additional 22 house sales each day during December, and Tall Poppy Real Estate reporting its best sales week in the lead up to Christmas.

Sam McIntyre, Director of Tall Poppy Real Estate, says 2019’s strong finish for the company echoes REINZ’s findings.

“We had record sales results in both November and December. In the week leading up to the 20th of December, Tall Poppy sold more properties in one week than it ever had before,” says Sam McIntyre.

Grant Douglas, Owner of Tall Poppy Picton, says he was writing contracts throughout the Christmas break - traditionally it’s a quiet time for the property market with professional services and Councils closed for holidays.

“January shows no signs of slowing down. Every week we’re listing new properties - more people are moving into the region and snapping up baches for permanent homes. Interestingly, Picton is a drawcard for people from Wanaka and Queenstown because it reminds them of Wanaka 15 years ago,” says Grant Douglas.

REINZ reports the Wellington Region was a stand-out performer during December. Kāpiti’s figures revealed a median high of $675,000.

“Kāpiti has always been a strong performer for us and was again in December. It’s where Tall Poppy began, and is home to the company’s head office - Kāpiti’s also part of the Wellington Regional team, who along with Tall Poppy Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Manawatu, and Otaki/Horowhenua are New Zealand national finalists in the 2020 Rate My Agent Awards, with winners announced next month.

“The awards are based on feedback from the public, so this is an extra special achievement. We pride ourselves on our service offering, and our team works hard every day to deliver for our clients.

“Finishing the decade with record-breaking sales and starting the new one with five of our regions featuring in the Rate My Agent awards (making up 50% of the finalists) is a fantastic start to 2020,” says Sam McIntyre.

Tall Poppy is a New Zealand Real Estate Agency, headquartered on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington. Founded in 2012, it operates throughout New Zealand and has saved New Zealanders $43 million in fees. It is working to create a fairer real estate industry for all Kiwis and prides itself in being an active member of the communities in which it operates. It plans to be available in all regions of New Zealand by the end of 2020. Tall Poppy was a Finalist in the 2019 REINZ Awards in the Large Agency Category.

