Unitary Plan Presents Opportunities for Auckland Land Owners

The Auckland Unitary Plan has presented lucrative opportunities for property owners to profit from subdividing land. With the rules changed, it’s now possible for many that weren’t previously eligible to take advantage of their space and begin developing their lots. Throughout Auckland, the Council’s adjustments to city planning legislation have opened up possibilities for development as they came into effect.

Many Lots Are Now Eligible for Development Under New Rules

The largest factor of the Unitary Plan impacting property owners is in its alterations to minimum site size restrictions. Across Auckland, a large portion of properties that were previously barred from carrying out development and subdivision are now eligible to be split into different titles. This means that for those whose land was once considered too small to be altered for profit, it may now be possible to transform the section.

The potential earnings from property development are mainly determined by the number of titles that can be procured from a piece of land. In the past, an Auckland resident may have been able to subdivide a section of their property and separate this into two titles – choosing to either build a house on and sell this new property or to sell it off on its own. While this path is still possible under the new city planning rules, it is also now an option to construct terraced units and duplexes to maximise the new titles created. This possibility is due to the Auckland Council’s goal of supporting concentrated growth in the region and vastly improves the earning potential from land development.

Subdivide Simplified Alleviates Risk and Streamlines the Development Process

The property development sector has long been dominated by seasoned industry professionals. However, the opportunities presented by the Auckland Unitary Plan encourages many different groups to engage with the development options for local landowners. In addition to this, the services offered by Subdivide Simplified further the accessibility of profit from the land. With a plethora of experience and a catalogue of successful projects, their team facilitates a seamless subdivision experience by managing the entire process. From initial feasibility consultations, through the consent process and construction, their approach minimises stress and maximises returns.

Subdivided Simplified specialises in a holistic approach to Auckland property development. When subdividing land, profitability relies on impeccable coordination and time management. Dealing with third parties, going through bureaucratic processes and compliance with legislation requires the specialist knowledge that comes from proven success in this field. It is Subdivide Simplified’s knowledge and expert practice that has allowed them to produce over five hundred successful Auckland subdivisions.

Find Out Whether Subdividing Could be an Option for You



The Unitary Plan presents exciting possibilities to property owners in the region. If you would like to find out if you could be eligible to get involved, Subdivide Simplified offers free on-site assessments. To explore what Auckland’s new city planning legislation could mean for you, visit https://www.subdividesimplified.co.nz/.

