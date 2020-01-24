Just Imagine: Learning to soar on the current of change

In Aurecon’s latest Just Imagine blog post, Aurecon CEO William ‘Bill’ Cox argues that today’s leaders face the biggest challenge of leading organisations and businesses in times of change and disruption. If they want to thrive in the future, they must have the courage and conviction to lead the change – and use it to their advantage.

No animal loves a storm more than an eagle. Unlike other birds, eagles get wildly excited as they sense a change in the movement of the wind and spot the formation of clouds on the horizon. They know: a storm is coming. Without an ounce of fear, eagles fly into the storm with courage and zest, leveraging the wind gusts to lift above the clouds, enabling them to rest their wings as they soar higher to search for prey.

For humans, ‘time’ is change, but never is that more the case than in today’s age of disruption. Trying to stop change is to attempt to stop the passing of time. If we know that change is inevitable, why are so many of us resistant to it? Fear. Fear of the unknown, fear that we will be overwhelmed by it. If there is one skill today’s leader must master, it is to help people become comfortable and confident with change.

The big question is: HOW? When viewed under a positive, utopian lens, change is powerful and embracing; it drives innovation, productivity and catapults your business to success. However, we all know it’s harder than it sounds. Leadership in times of change is more important than ever, with research showing time and time again that effective leadership is essential to successful change. What are the elements that leaders need to consider to lead boldly in today’s times of change?

