Colman Sells Capital Letter

Monday, 27 January 2020, 6:27 pm
Press Release: Freeman Media

Well-known businessman and publisher Barry Colman has sold his last publication to Freeman Media.

The Capital Letter provides court judgement summaries from the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. It also provides updates on legislation, statutory reviews and general reviews, and enjoys a wide subscription base across the legal profession.

Publisher Matt Freeman says that plans for the publication include a transition from its current weekly print format to a real-time online format and a broadening of the editorial scope.

Freeman, based in Wellington, publishes Energy News and Inside Resources. It also runs corporate conferences and awards programmes.

Colman has a long career in publishing including previous ownership of The National Business Review, Property Press and Waikato Weekender.

ENDS


