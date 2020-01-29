Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hui E! Appoints New Leader

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 11:29 am
Press Release: Hui E Community Aotearoa


There’s a new leader for Hui E! Community Aotearoa with the board appointing Rochelle Stewart-Allen as Pou Kaiārahi – General Manager.

Hui E! contributes to thriving communities through Hui (gatherings), Āwhina (support) and Kōrero (conversation) across the Community Sector. Their focus is on bringing people together to test ideas, developing practical support for the sector, and helping frame the conversation.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with our members this year, hearing about their successes and challenges, and discussing how Hui E! can assist them to bring about lasting change in Aotearoa,” says Rochelle Stewart-Allen, Pou Kaiārahi.

“I’m passionate about building a robust and active civil society where we all work together to develop and deliver effective solutions to our ongoing systemic social and environmental issues. This work is needed now more than ever,” says Rochelle.

The Hui E! Board is currently undertaking a reset of its organisational priorities. It has worked solidly over the past six months to review the organisation’s focus and increase its stability going forward. It is planning a series of consultation hui this year with its members to ensure Hui E! continues to represent and meet members’ needs.

“The Board is delighted to be bringing Rochelle on-board to lead the organisation,” says Pania Coote, Chair of Hui E! Community Aotearoa. “As an experienced leader across the community and government sectors, Rochelle brings a unique set of skills which will add a great deal of value to our work promoting, strengthening and connecting the Community Sector.”

