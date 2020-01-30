Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update January 30, 2019

Thursday, 30 January 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update

NZDUSD 0.6521 -0.1%
NZDEUR 0.5924 -0.1%
NZDGBP 0.5011 -0.2%
NZDJPY 71.16 -0.1%
NZDAUD 0.9665 -0.1%
NZDCAD 0.8607 0.0%
GBPNZD 1.9956 0.2%

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6521 (mid-rate) this morning.

This morning’s FOMC has been the main focus for investors over the past 24 hours and as such both currency and equity markets have traded tight ranges.

With the Federal Reserve widely expected to reiterate the current policy is “appropriate” it will be comments regarding the balance sheet and any decision by the Fed to increase the IOER that will grab the headlines. There is a growing expectation that the Fed will increase the Interest on Excess Reserves (IOER) by 5bps from 1.55% to 1.60%.

Earlier this morning the European Parliament overwhelmingly backed the terms of the UK's departure from the EU. Now begins an 11-month transition period in which the two sides hope to negotiate their future economic relationship. Trade talks are expected to begin in early March with the UK insisting talks should not be extended beyond 31 December 2020.

Global equity markets remain mixed, - Dow +0.43%, S&P 500 +0.30%, FTSE +0.04%, DAX +0.16%, CAC +0.49%, Nikkei +0.71%, Shanghai -2.75%

Gold prices are unchanged trading at $1,569 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are holding steady at 53.36 a barrel.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 