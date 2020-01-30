Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Education key to keeping private data private

Thursday, 30 January 2020, 11:29 am
Press Release: Norton

Kiwis need to educate themselves on how to keep their private data private

Privacy is a fundamental human right.

Privacy legislation has put individuals’ rights, and organisations’ accountability for processing personal data, in the spotlight across multiple regions and countries, ranging from the EU GDPR, to the California CCPA, to New Zealand’s own Privacy Bill which is still progressing through parliament.

It is appropriate for Kiwis to reflect upon what Privacy truly means - in today’s hyper-connected and hyper-exposed world - to individuals, consumers, professionals, parents, minors, employers, public and private administrators, and any other ‘role’ in society.

“There is no privacy without cyber security” is by now a well-known refrain, but it needs to be conscientiously and constantly, remembered and applied, in order to be effective.

Just as our behaviour as pedestrians impacts our personal road safety, so does our online behaviour effect our personal privacy.

“We can all play a part in ensuring the true convergence of privacy and security, this will be critical to technological innovation and, importantly, the building of trust,” says Dyann Heward-Mills, Chief Executive Officer at Heward-Mills and NortonLifeLock’s Global Data Protection Officer.

Last year, New Zealand’s Ministry of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media published our Cybersecurity Strategy 2019 and advocated good cyber-hygiene for a safe online approach, a guideline ever so current to the present day:

“New Zealand is becoming a digital nation. Cyber security is not simply an IT issue – it’s critical for every business and for every person living, working or visiting New Zealand. New Zealand’s cyber security policy is therefore about making the most of the opportunities that the internet provides and protecting the things most important to us.”

And just as professional pickpockets will exploit any distraction or lack of good measures by the public, cyber-attackers have trained themselves to take advantage of anything people do, or don’t do, in their daily internet activity.

For example, people click on links and open email attachments from unknown senders – sometimes as an automatic reflex, other times because of curiosity, maybe enticed by a well-crafted teasing text, compelling users to ‘find-out.’

Conversely, people don’t always back up their files –– which exposes them to ransomware. If you’re a victim of ransomware, having a recent backup allows you to restore your data encrypted by cybercriminals. Not having backup may push you to pay a ransom, moreover without any guarantee that you will be able to decrypt what was compromised.

Let’s therefore resolve at the beginning of 2020, to adapt to the risks of the cyber environment, and to adopt a healthful cyber-hygiene and security posture for ourselves and our families.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Norton on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 