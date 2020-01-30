Marlborough’s Window to the World Just Got Wider

30 January 2020

The secret is out as to why Marlborough is a brilliant place to live, work, invest, succeed and enjoy life in, with the release today of an enhanced and expanded MarlboroughNZ.com website.

The site includes new sections dedicated to sharing the ins and outs of living and working in Marlborough, doing business in the region, holding a business meeting or conference, and even what makes Marlborough the perfect place to shoot a movie.

Destination Marlborough has led the project to expand the mandate of the MarlboroughNZ.com site. The website has until now been tailored towards attracting holiday visitors to the region, generating over 31,000 visits a month as the primary call to action for all destination marketing activity.

Destination Marlborough General Manager Jacqui Lloyd says, “Travellers who have a positive holiday experience in the region are more likely to be inspired to consider returning to live, work or do business here. Having one site that can seamlessly serve up the right information to encourage this will be invaluable.”

The project is a partnership with Marlborough District Council and supported by multiple regional agencies, Jacqui says.

“It’s been built to provide an online portal to showcase Marlborough in a way that doesn’t duplicate what organisations are already doing, but instead, strengthens and underpins their activity. The content has been crafted to consistently tell ‘the Marlborough Story’.

“We have seen increasing demand from local employers, recruitment and real estate agencies for a resource to share that will help market a new job, property or business investment in the Marlborough region.”

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett says the new website fills a much-needed gap for people thinking of relocating, working or investing here.

“The expanded MarlboroughNZ.com website now has an enormous wealth of information about our region. It’s a one-stop shop for anyone wanting to live, work, visit or do business here. The site even has a section on film production, showcasing the amazing opportunities for filmmakers here in Marlborough.”

Marlborough Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Hans Neilson is very supportive of the new look site.

“What it offers is a virtual landing page for Marlborough, a conduit by which the world can source key information about Marlborough in a user-friendly and digestible way. For the Chamber, it means that anyone wanting to find out more about doing business here is directed to the right place and given a range of organisations to connect with, based on their desired pathway and supporting businesses to attract talent into the region.”

The site is now live and Marlborough businesses are encouraged to promote and share it with their professional and social networks.

Destination Marlborough has teamed up with Air New Zealand and Interislander and is launching a new campaign next week targeting Wellingtonians to visit Marlborough during Autumn. The campaign will direct traffic to the new look MarlboroughNZ.com site.

