Presbyterian Support Central funds support farming students, youth camps and community events

Presbyterian Support Central has distributed more than $170,000 from its Ann Sinclair Trust and James Gibb Fund this year.

Ann Sinclair Trust

Administered by Presbyterian Support Central, the Ann Sinclair Trust provides financial assistance to farming, agriculture, horticulture, orcharding and animal husbandry students.

Funds can also be provided for people and organisations who wish to establish or conduct Christian camps, and supports non-churched youth to attend these camps.

This year funds totaling $74,650 went to 31 students either living or studying in the Presbyterian Support Central region, which includes Taranaki, Manawatu-Whanganui, Horowhenua, Wairarapa and Wellington.

“The aim is to help students who may need extra assistance due to their families’ health or financial situation,” Trust secretary Jackie Wierenga says.

“In some cases it can provide an opportunity for students to pursue a particular career path if they may not have otherwise been able to.”

The Trust also provided financial support to the tune of $64,050 to 20 different organisations planning Christian camps in Wellington and Manawatu-Whanganui.

James Gibb Fund

The James Gibb Fund is named after Presbyterian Support Central’s founder. Established in 1989, it provides funding for projects that improve the life and living conditions of those in need, and for projects that deliver educational programmes that support people to live rich and fulfilling lives.

This year 10 Presbyterian parishes in Manawatu, Whanganui and Taranaki received a total of $35,100 for community events and counselling initiatives.

Funds distributed by area

Manawatu-Whanganui Taranaki Wairarapa Wellington Ann Sinclair Trust $43,800 $42,700 $13,000 $39,200 James Gibb Fund $25,200 $9,900

To find out more about Presbyterian Support Central, visit www.psc.org.nz

