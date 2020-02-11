Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

T&G Seeks Clearance To Acquire Freshmax

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 2:32 pm
11 February 2020
The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Turners & Growers Fresh Limited (T&G) to acquire 100% of the shares in Freshmax NZ Limited (Freshmax).

T&G and Freshmax are both involved in the supply of fruit and vegetables (fresh produce) to supermarkets and other parties in New Zealand.

T&G grows, imports and wholesales fresh produce in New Zealand and exports locally grown fresh produce. T&G also operates a produce distribution network and undertakes a small amount of contract ripening for customers. T&G is a wholly owned subsidiary of T&G Global Limited.

Freshmax imports and wholesales fresh produce in New Zealand. Freshmax also provides distribution, fumigation, packing, ripening, quality control and cool-store services. Freshmax is a wholly owned subsidiary of Freshmax NZ Group Limited.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.
 

 

Background

The Commission will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.
