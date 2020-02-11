Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dairy Women’s Workshops Aim To Build Great Workplaces

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Dairy Women's Network


11 February 2020

Helping build great workplaces for New Zealand’s most talented workforce is the aim of workshops being run throughout New Zealand by the Dairy Women’s Network.

“We are proud to deliver these interactive Supporting you and your team to thrive workshops aimed at understanding how valuable it is that dairy farmers, their teams and their communities can flourish in a positive, supportive environment,” Dairy Women's Network CEO Jules Benton said.

“Having great workplaces and talented people is fundamental to the success of any business, so these workshops will focus on understanding why a culture of wellbeing is important, getting familiar with your own values and what really motivates you, understand the well-being bank account model and being aware of how to optimise team performance.”

They are free events, funded by New Zealand dairy farmers through the DairyNZ levy, with the first one being held in Kaipara in the Dargaville Town Hall on Tuesday, 25th of February.

Other workshops are being held in March starting in Greymouth before moving on to Huntly, Putaruru, Taupo, Winton, Oamaru, Levin, Waipara and finally Hinds.

Benton said the Dairy Women’s Network encourages people to seize opportunities to grow their knowledge and enhance themselves, their families and businesses.

“We are proud to have had four DWN members contribute to the content development and now the delivery of the workshops across the country,” Benton said.

“As an organisation we are committed to providing our members with informative and relevant knowledge to enhance themselves, their business and the dairy industry. Our DWN presenters are all extremely passionate about the topic and cannot wait to meet attendees throughout New Zealand.”

“It’s so vital that we do what we can to assist dairy farming businesses to adopt good workplace and people management practices that helps them build leadership and capability.”

Benton said those attending the Supporting you and your team to thrive workshops will leave with vital tools to flourish and that the four-hour event was suited to all members of a farming team.

Dairy Women's Network is a proud partner of the Dairy Tomorrow sector strategy which is focused on the opportunities that face dairy farming today, and the future, and is a key stakeholder for delivering Commitment 5, building great workplaces.

“We will build great workplaces for New Zealand’s most talented workforce by building a strong culture that values people and creates vibrant teams. We are making it a priority that all our people are healthy, well and get home safe every day, and workshops like this are incredibly important in helping us to do that.”

For more information on DWN workshop events

