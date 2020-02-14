Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

It’s Time To Kiss Oil Goodbye And Start A Healthier Relationship With Electric Transport

Friday, 14 February 2020, 10:22 am
Press Release: Mercury

Valentine’s Day: it’s time to kiss oil goodbye and start a healthier relationship with electric transport, Mercury says.

 Mercury’s new brand campaign, announced today, calls on Kiwis to “kiss oil goodbye” and join the electric revolution.

The aim of the new campaign is to support a more sustainable future by encouraging Kiwis to break up with petrol and diesel vehicles in favour of the growing choice of EVs and other electric transport options.

Chief Marketing Officer Julia Jack says moving away from petrol and diesel cars is one of the most impactful changes we can all make to reduce our individual and collective impact on the environment.

“It’s time to say goodbye to our old modes of transport because there’s a better alternative. We might have had a good time with oil in the past, but it’s time to move on.

“The electricity we generate and use in New Zealand is over 80% renewable and that’s growing. It’s a massive natural advantage we have over many parts of the world. We don’t need to be importing and burning fossil fuels for transport when we have better, healthier and cheaper options,” Julia says.

The campaign is told through the lens of typical Kiwis who all have fond memories of their old vehicles but kiss them goodbye and then find freedom and happiness with new electric options that are right for them.

This represents an evolution of Mercury’s e-transport messages that began in 2014 and amplified with its ‘energy made wonderful’ brand relaunch in 2016.

“We’ve strongly promoted e-bikes as a demonstration of electric energy made wonderful, and then we’ve busted some EV myths with stories told via Evie, our converted ’57 Ford Fairlane.

“This campaign isn’t just about talking the talk. We’re putting offers in place, incentives and ways to engage with our customers, and are refreshing our online presence with information that supports the movement to cleaner transport options,” Julia says.

“Among other initiatives, we will be extending our Mercury Drive EV-by-subscription service, and partnering with a global operator, JUMP, renowned for innovative e-bike and e-scooter solutions, to help more people test whether the change is right for them.

“E-transport is becoming ubiquitous. It’s now also about electric ferries, tugboats, trains, trucks, scooters and motorbikes, with air-taxis hovering on the horizon. So many forward-thinking Kiwi organisations are innovating in the e-transport space and there’s more choice to come.

“We know there’ll be people who can’t easily say goodbye to their internal combustion engine vehicles or don’t want to, and that’s okay. It isn’t about pointing any fingers; it is about opening the door a little wider to those who are ready to consider a change in habits, and to get a few more to that point of consideration.

“Through the campaign we want to show that while change might seem difficult, once you’ve taken the first step it can be wonderful and there’s a better relationship out there for all of us,” Julia added.

CAMPAIGN TIMING AND DETAILS

Mercury’s creative agency is FCB, with whom Mercury collaborated with for its previous ‘Energy Made Wonderful’ e-bike, and its Evie (electric vehicle) campaigns.

The campaign’s television commercial (TVC) was directed by Nathan Price and edited by 2020 Academy Award nominee Tom Eagles (nominated for his work on Jojo Rabbit).

The new TVC first airs on Sunday, 16 February. It will be supported by billboard and street poster marketing.

In conjunction with the campaign Mercury will be renewing its website design and content to support the electric revolution.
 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Mercury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Research: Climate Change Throws Tree Seeding Out Of Sync – New Study

Climate change is negatively affecting tree reproduction by throwing seed production systems out of synchronisation, according to a new international study co-authored by a University of Canterbury scientist. Many tree species worldwide produce large ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Flooding could release toxic gas – Expert Reaction

A chemical substance known as ouvea premix stored at an old paper mill in Mataura could release toxic ammonia gas if it comes in contact with water.More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 