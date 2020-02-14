PSN Targets Kiwisaver Providers Which SupportIsrael’s Brutal Oppression Of Palestinians
This week the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) released its long-awaited list of companies, 112 so far, complicit in the building and maintenance of illegal Israeli settlements on occupied land.
The UNHRC media release and link to the full report are here.
United Nations Security Council resolution 2334 of 2016 (co-sponsored by the New Zealand government) states that Israel's settlement activity constitutes a "flagrant violation" of international law and has "no legal validity".
There are no New Zealand-based companies on the list but many Kiwisaver funds are likely to have investments in some of these companies complicit in the abuse of Palestinian rights.
PSNA is encouraging New Zealanders to ask their Kiwisaver providers for an assurance they do not have investments in any of these companies. If they do have such investments, then they will be urged to divest immediately.
New Zealanders strongly support the Palestinian struggle for peace and freedom. This is one practical step we can all take to show our solidarity with Palestinians at a time when the Trump/Netanyahu “deal of the century” seeks to legitimise Palestinian oppression.
These companies should be boycotted by all humanity – that includes us and our Kiwisaver providers.
John Minto
National Chair
United Nations Human Rights Council list of companies linked to illegal Israeli settlements.
NOTE: The categories in the third column refer to the following:
(a) The supply of equipment and materials facilitating the construction and the expansion of settlements and the wall, and associated infrastructures;
(b) The supply of surveillance and identification equipment for settlements, the wall and checkpoints directly linked with settlements;
(c) The supply of equipment for the demolition of housing and property, the destruction of agricultural farms, greenhouses, olive groves and crops;
(d) The supply of security services, equipment and materials to enterprises operating in settlements;
(e) The provision of services and utilities supporting the maintenance and existence of settlements, including transport;
(f) Banking and financial operations helping to develop, expand or maintain settlements and their activities, including loans for housing and the development of businesses;
(g) The use of natural resources, in particular water and land, for business purposes;
(h) Pollution, and the dumping of waste in or its transfer to Palestinian villages;
(i) Captivity of the Palestinian financial and economic markets, as well as practices that disadvantage Palestinian enterprises, including through restrictions on movement, administrative and legal constraints;
(j) Use of benefits and reinvestments of enterprises owned totally or partially by settlers for developing, expanding and maintaining the settlements.
|No.
|Business Enterprise
|Category of listed activity
|State concerned
|1
|Afikim Public Transportation Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|2
|Airbnb Inc.
|E
|United States
|3
|American Israeli Gas Corporation Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|4
|Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|5
|Amos Hadar Properties and Investments Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|6
|Angel Bakeries
|E, G
|Israel
|7
|Archivists Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|8
|Ariel Properties Group
|E
|Israel
|9
|Ashtrom Industries Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|10
|Ashtrom Properties Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|11
|Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|12
|Bank Hapoalim B.M.
|E, F
|Israel
|13
|Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.
|E, F
|Israel
|14
|Bank of Jerusalem Ltd.
|E, F
|Israel
|15
|Beit Haarchiv Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|16
|Bezeq, the Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|17
|Booking.com B.V.
|E
|Netherlands
|18
|C Mer Industries Ltd.
|B
|Israel
|19
|Café Café Israel Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|20
|Caliber 3
|D, G
|Israel
|21
|Cellcom Israel Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|22
|Cherriessa Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|23
|Chish Nofei Israel Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|24
|Citadis Israel Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|25
|Comasco Ltd.
|A
|Israel
|26
|Darban Investments Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|27
|Delek Group Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|28
|Delta Israel
|G
|Israel
|29
|Dor Alon Energy in Israel 1988 Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|30
|Egis Rail
|E
|France
|31
|Egged, Israel Transportation Cooperative Society Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|32
|Energix Renewable Energies Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|33
|EPR Systems Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|34
|Extal Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|35
|Expedia Group Inc.
|E
|United States
|36
|Field Produce Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|37
|Field Produce Marketing Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|38
|First International Bank of Israel Ltd.
|E, F
|Israel
|39
|Galshan Shvakim Ltd.
|E, D
|Israel
|40
|General Mills Israel Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|41
|Hadiklaim Israel Date Growers Cooperative Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|42
|Hot Mobile Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|43
|Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|44
|Industrial Buildings Corporation Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|45
|Israel Discount Bank Ltd.
|E, F
|Israel
|46
|Israel Railways Corporation Ltd.
|G, H
|Israel
|47
|Italek Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|48
|JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.
|A
|United Kingdom
|49
|Jerusalem Economy Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|50
|Kavim Public Transportation Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|51
|Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|52
|Matrix IT Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|53
|Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|54
|Mekorot Water Company Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|55
|Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd.
|E, F
|Israel
|56
|Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|57
|Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd.
|E, F
|Israel
|58
|Modi'in Ezrachi Group Ltd.
|E, D
|Israel
|59
|Mordechai Aviv Taasiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|60
|Motorola Solutions Israel Ltd.
|B
|Israel
|61