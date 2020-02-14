Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PSN Targets Kiwisaver Providers Which SupportIsrael’s Brutal Oppression Of Palestinians

Friday, 14 February 2020, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Palestine Solidarity Network

This week the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) released its long-awaited list of companies, 112 so far, complicit in the building and maintenance of illegal Israeli settlements on occupied land.

The UNHRC media release and link to the full report are here.

United Nations Security Council resolution 2334 of 2016 (co-sponsored by the New Zealand government) states that Israel's settlement activity constitutes a "flagrant violation" of international law and has "no legal validity".

There are no New Zealand-based companies on the list but many Kiwisaver funds are likely to have investments in some of these companies complicit in the abuse of Palestinian rights.

PSNA is encouraging New Zealanders to ask their Kiwisaver providers for an assurance they do not have investments in any of these companies. If they do have such investments, then they will be urged to divest immediately.

New Zealanders strongly support the Palestinian struggle for peace and freedom. This is one practical step we can all take to show our solidarity with Palestinians at a time when the Trump/Netanyahu “deal of the century” seeks to legitimise Palestinian oppression.

These companies should be boycotted by all humanity – that includes us and our Kiwisaver providers.

John Minto

National Chair

United Nations Human Rights Council list of companies linked to illegal Israeli settlements.

NOTE: The categories in the third column refer to the following:

(a) The supply of equipment and materials facilitating the construction and the expansion of settlements and the wall, and associated infrastructures;

(b) The supply of surveillance and identification equipment for settlements, the wall and checkpoints directly linked with settlements;

(c) The supply of equipment for the demolition of housing and property, the destruction of agricultural farms, greenhouses, olive groves and crops;

(d) The supply of security services, equipment and materials to enterprises operating in settlements;

(e) The provision of services and utilities supporting the maintenance and existence of settlements, including transport;

(f) Banking and financial operations helping to develop, expand or maintain settlements and their activities, including loans for housing and the development of businesses;

(g) The use of natural resources, in particular water and land, for business purposes;

(h) Pollution, and the dumping of waste in or its transfer to Palestinian villages;

(i) Captivity of the Palestinian financial and economic markets, as well as practices that disadvantage Palestinian enterprises, including through restrictions on movement, administrative and legal constraints;

(j) Use of benefits and reinvestments of enterprises owned totally or partially by settlers for developing, expanding and maintaining the settlements.

No.Business EnterpriseCategory of listed activityState concerned
1Afikim Public Transportation Ltd.EIsrael
2Airbnb Inc.EUnited States
3American Israeli Gas Corporation Ltd.E, GIsrael
4Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd.GIsrael
5Amos Hadar Properties and Investments Ltd.GIsrael
6Angel BakeriesE, GIsrael
7Archivists Ltd.GIsrael
8Ariel Properties GroupEIsrael
9Ashtrom Industries Ltd.GIsrael
10Ashtrom Properties Ltd.GIsrael
11Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd.GIsrael
12Bank Hapoalim B.M.E, FIsrael
13Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.E, FIsrael
14Bank of Jerusalem Ltd.E, FIsrael
15Beit Haarchiv Ltd.GIsrael
16Bezeq, the Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd.E, GIsrael
17Booking.com B.V.ENetherlands
18C Mer Industries Ltd.BIsrael
19Café Café Israel Ltd.E, GIsrael
20Caliber 3D, GIsrael
21Cellcom Israel Ltd.E, GIsrael
22Cherriessa Ltd.GIsrael
23Chish Nofei Israel Ltd.GIsrael
24Citadis Israel Ltd.E, GIsrael
25Comasco Ltd.AIsrael
26Darban Investments Ltd.GIsrael
27Delek Group Ltd.E, GIsrael
28Delta IsraelGIsrael
29Dor Alon Energy in Israel 1988 Ltd.E, GIsrael
30Egis RailEFrance
31Egged, Israel Transportation Cooperative Society Ltd.EIsrael
32Energix Renewable Energies Ltd.GIsrael
33EPR Systems Ltd.E, GIsrael
34Extal Ltd.GIsrael
35Expedia Group Inc.EUnited States
36Field Produce Ltd.GIsrael
37Field Produce Marketing Ltd.GIsrael
38First International Bank of Israel Ltd.E, F Israel
39Galshan Shvakim Ltd.E, DIsrael
40General Mills Israel Ltd.GIsrael
41Hadiklaim Israel Date Growers Cooperative Ltd.GIsrael
42Hot Mobile Ltd.EIsrael
43Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd.EIsrael
44Industrial Buildings Corporation Ltd.GIsrael
45Israel Discount Bank Ltd.E, FIsrael
46Israel Railways Corporation Ltd.G, HIsrael
47Italek Ltd.E, GIsrael
48JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.AUnited Kingdom
49Jerusalem Economy Ltd.GIsrael
50Kavim Public Transportation Ltd.EIsrael
51Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd.GIsrael
52Matrix IT Ltd.E, GIsrael
53Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd.E, GIsrael
54Mekorot Water Company Ltd.GIsrael
55Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd.E, FIsrael
56Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd.EIsrael
57Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd.E, FIsrael
58Modi'in Ezrachi Group Ltd. E, DIsrael
59Mordechai Aviv Taasiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd.GIsrael
60Motorola Solutions Israel Ltd.BIsrael
