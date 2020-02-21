International trade hui for Maori first of its kind



An exciting line-up of speakers will present at next week’s Regional Korero on International Trade in Rotorua, including Government ministers and trade negotiators, world-class intellectual property experts, and more.

The first-of-its-kind hui is being held at Pullman Rotorua on Wednesday 26 February from 8.30am to 5pm.

Te Taumata chair, Chris Karamea Insley, says the hui is a great opportunity to bring Māori face-to-face with Government’s lead trade negotiators, who will share the status of existing trade discussions between New Zealand and the rest of the world.

“Given the current Coronavirus risk - which some commentators suggest is a greater threat to the global economy than the trade war between China and the US - the hui will enable whanau to hear first-hand from our trade negotiators about this and other issues.”

“We’re delighted to have our Minister of Maori Affairs and Associate Minister for Trade & Export Growth, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, with us to initiate the first of four meetings rolling-out this year. We’re equally pleased to have Green Party co-leader and Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, presenting. Climate change is such a big issue for our Maori people, so we’re excited to have them with us next week.

“Next year, New Zealand is hosting the APEC meeting with world leaders of the Asia Pacific region, and Te Taumata is helping to create a bridge between that hui with world leaders and Maori businesses and our whanau.”

Mr Insley says a world-class team of intellectual property patent rights and copyright law experts who are working on advice on complex intellectual property and geographical indicators and Māori interests will be at the hui to review and discuss with whanau.

“The preliminary findings of this research will be shared with all attendees. They’ll be seeking feedback from that analysis on complex intellectual property issues, which will feed into this year’s trade negotiations between New Zealand and the European Union.”

Adding to an already impressive programme is the inclusion of a discussion to facilitate and engage our future Maori trade leaders.

“Maori lawyer, Tania Te Whenua, will draw out what rangatahi think about emerging trade issues for New Zealand, and Māori in particular. Not only is Te Taumata interested in their ideas and thoughts, but it also provides us an opportunity to look-out for up-and-coming Maori trade leaders to start bringing them through.”

