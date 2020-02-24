Managing The Challenges Of Investing In Cryptocurrencies

“Why not invest in cryptocurrencies like you would invest in any other asset class”?

Clive Jimmieson of Crossgate Capital – New Zealand’s first regulated share offer in a company investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies – says “investing in any asset class can be challenging. That is why for many investors they remove the ‘pain points’ of investing individually by engaging experienced, qualified professionals who focus on investment management.”

Jimmieson added, “We consider that cryptocurrencies, as an emerging asset class, has its own specific set of challenges, which are amplified for those individuals who are not tech savvy. These include understanding which cryptocurrencies to invest in, keeping track of the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, storage, tax and tracking the latest cryptocurrency news”.

Crossgate Capital was founded to address all of these issues. Whilst also providing the opportunity to invest in cryptocurrencies through a New Zealand company. This has the advantage of being able to speak directly to the team or meet them in person, which is not always possible when investing through an overseas cryptocurrency exchange.

Jimmieson noted, “We consider there are many benefits of investing with Crossgate Capital, such as simplicity, professional management and diversification. By providing an easy on-ramp to investing through the familiar form of a share investment, this sets us apart from other ways to invest in cryptocurrencies.”

